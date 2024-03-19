Body discovered in river during search for missing Stockton teen

STOCKTON – Authorities say a body has been discovered in the area where search crews have been looking for a missing teenager from Stockton.

Crews have been searching the Calaveras River near Stagg High School since last Wednesday after a 15-year-old boy was seen going into the water. He has not been seen since.

Scene of the search on March 14, a day after the Stagg High student went missing. CBS13

On Tuesday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was discovered within the search area. The body was found around 12:30 p.m., the sheriff's office says.

The sheriff's office says they cannot confirm, at this time, if the body was that of the missing student.

Stockton Unified officials have said four students fought on campus that Wednesday. A school resource officer went up to get the students' names – and that's when two teens ran and jumped into the levee that led to the river.

One student got out of the water, authorities said, but the other has not been seen since.

Authorities have not released the name of the missing teen.

In a statement, the Stockton Unified superintendent said they are continuing to support the missing student's family.

"As SUSD Superintendent and a mother, it is my sincere desire that all involved find peace and comfort," stated Dr. Michelle Rodriguez.

Counselors and mental health clinicians have been out at the search area over the past week.

Family of the teen have told CBS13 that they would not be speaking publicly until they have answers.