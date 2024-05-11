Body of mother swept away in Stanislaus County river recovered

STANISLAUS COUNTY – The body of a mother who went missing after she jumped into a Stanislaus County river to save her child who was drowning has been recovered, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies have been searching for 30-year-old Brenda Duran since Thursday evening after she jumped into the San Joaquin River to save her child.

The sheriff's office responded to the area of Hills Ferry around 6:30 p.m. for reports of two people drowning.

They soon learned Duran was swept away after she tried to save her 11-year-old daughter. Her 14-year-old son also jumped in the water and both children made it out of the water safely.

The search Thursday night was called off due to darkness and crews were unable to locate Duran on Friday.