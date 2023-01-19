"We are in bliss": Chrissy Teigen announces birth of 3rd child after losing unborn son in 2020

Model Chrissy Teigen announced Thursday that she gave birth to her third child with singer John Legend. Esti Maxine Stephens was born Jan. 13, the couple said in separate Instagram posts.

"The house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Teigen wrote. "We are in bliss."

"I'm in awe of Chrissy's strength and resilience and I'm so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister," Legend wrote. "I'm so, so grateful, but that doesn't seem like a big enough word."

The birth comes after Teigen had an abortion in 2020 after being told her unborn son, who the couple named Jack, would not survive. Teigen said she was hospitalized for excessive bleeding.

"It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn't either without any medical intervention," she said during an event in Los Angeles last year, according to The Hollywood reporter.

Teigen announced she was pregnant again in August 2022.

"I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing," she said at the time.