CHP warns drivers heading to Burning Man

CHP is telling people what to look out for if they are driving a unique car to Burning Man

CHP is telling people what to look out for if they are driving a unique car to Burning Man

CHP is telling people what to look out for if they are driving a unique car to Burning Man

BLACK ROCK DESERT — Some of the bizarre vehicles seen driving to Burning Man could be fire hazards, says CHP.

Tricked-out cars and trucks are a popular way for people to journey to the festival, but in some cases, they're barely legal.

"On the average, in the summertime, at least a couple times a week, we experience fires as a direct result of vehicles either having mechanical malfunctions, dragging chains, or hot brakes," said CAL Fire Chief Brian Estes.

CHP says they will be out in force this weekend looking to help disabled Burning Man vehicles get moving.