California Highway Patrol officer killed in Tulare County crash

A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was killed Monday evening in a crash on Highway 99 in Central California, authorities said.

CHP identified the officer as 44-year-old Brian Liles, a 16-year veteran assigned to the Visalia office.

The crash happened around 5:10 p.m. near Tipton in Tulare County.

Liles was riding a department motorcycle, CHP said, northbound on Highway 99 when he collided with a truck-tractor. The impact threw him from the motorcycle, and he was then struck by a passing vehicle.

Despite lifesaving efforts from first responders, authorities said Liles died at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by CHP's Central Division accident investigation team.

Liles joined CHP after graduating from the academy in 2010. He first worked in San Jose and later served in Hayward and Fresno before transferring to Visalia in 2019.

In December 2025, he became one of the first motorcycle officers assigned to the Visalia area after completing CHP motorcycle training.

Liles is survived by his wife, two children, parents and sisters, CHP said.