CHP investigates deadly hit-and-run crash north of Modesto

DEL RIO — At least one person died in a hit-and-run collision north of Modesto, authorities said Tuesday evening.

An apparent two-vehicle hit-and-run crash happened on McHenry Avenue at Hogue Road in the small community of Del Rio, the California Highway Patrol's Modesto division said.

McHenry Road is expected to be closed for an extended time between Ladd Road and the county line.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation. No further details were released.

