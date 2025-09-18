Bear runs along Nevada City Highway in video captured by CHP officer

Video taken by a California Highway Patrol officer shows a bear running along a major Nevada County thoroughfare.

The video was taken Thursday morning by a CHP Grass Valley unit.

As seen in the video, the bear runs along the tree-lined shoulder of Nevada City Highway between the communities of Grass Valley and Nevada City.

This morning, a bear decided that Nevada City Highway was his personal hiking trail. Friendly reminder: the wildlife don't always follow traffic laws. This time of year, wildlife of all sizes are on the move. Stay alert, slow down, and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road (and not on your phone). Quick reaction time can make all the difference; we couldn't BEAR to see you get into a crash. If an animal does run out in front of your car, don't swerve, and use caution while braking. Posted by CHP - Grass Valley on Thursday, September 18, 2025

Once the bear reaches a small parking lot, it darts between some cars before emerging again.

Finally, the bear runs across the two-lane road – as the patrol vehicle and an oncoming vehicle wait – and out of sight.

CHP says the incident should serve as a reminder for drivers to always be alert for wildlife in Northern California's high country.