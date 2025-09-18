Bear runs along Nevada City Highway in video captured by CHP officer
Video taken by a California Highway Patrol officer shows a bear running along a major Nevada County thoroughfare.
The video was taken Thursday morning by a CHP Grass Valley unit.
As seen in the video, the bear runs along the tree-lined shoulder of Nevada City Highway between the communities of Grass Valley and Nevada City.
Once the bear reaches a small parking lot, it darts between some cars before emerging again.
Finally, the bear runs across the two-lane road – as the patrol vehicle and an oncoming vehicle wait – and out of sight.
CHP says the incident should serve as a reminder for drivers to always be alert for wildlife in Northern California's high country.