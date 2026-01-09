Reported lithium-ion battery explosion in Chinese Camp under investigation

A reported lithium-ion battery explosion in Tuolumne County is under investigation as thousands in the area are without power, according to officials.

The Tuolumne County Fire Department said it's at the scene of a reported lithium-ion battery explosion at Pacific Ultrapower in Chinese Camp.

Crews said there are localized evacuations of the plant and there are no injuries at this time. They added that all employees have been accounted for.

Pacific Gas and Electric said about 34,000 customers in the area were without power. A vast majority of the customers who lost power were restored before 7 p.m.

PG&E added that the outage was due to the explosion and that there was no major damage to their equipment.

Cal Fire and the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office are also at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.