Chick-fil-A opens new Carmichael restaurant on Fair Oaks Boulevard

A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is opening in Carmichael this week, marking the latest Sacramento-area expansion for the fast-food chain.

Chick-fil-A Carmichael Village at 7411 Fair Oaks Boulevard held its grand opening Thursday morning.

The restaurant will be led by local owner-operator Eric Mason, who has operated the Chick-fil-A on Madison Avenue in Sacramento since 2015.

"I have called this area home for over a decade, and I am incredibly grateful for the community I've built here," Mason said in a statement.

Chick-fil-A said the new Carmichael restaurant is expected to create about 60 jobs.

The company is also marking the opening with a $25,000 donation to Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services.

Other recent Chick-fil-A additions in the Sacramento region include a new restaurant at El Camino and Watt avenues that opened in December 2025, and another on Elk Grove Boulevard that opened in February 2026.

Like all of the chain's stores, Chick-fil-A's Carmichael Village location will be closed on Sundays.