Chance the Rapper brings "Coloring Book" 10th anniversary tour to Sacramento area

Chance the Rapper is bringing a decade of memories back to Northern California.

The three-time Grammy winner is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his acclaimed 2016 project, "Coloring Book," with a world tour that includes a Sept. 21 stop at Hard Rock Live in Wheatland.

The Chicago-born rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, spoke with CBS News Sacramento about the anniversary tour, his connection with fans and what he hopes to bring to the Sacramento-area show.

"I think I'm just bringing me," Chance said when asked what he was looking forward to about returning to Sacramento.

The rapper said it's been a while since he performed in Sacramento and that touring gives him a chance to reconnect with fans who have followed his career for years.

"As artists, sometimes we're with ourselves all day," he said. "I'm with me in the studio. I'm with me at rehearsal. I'm with me throughout the tour."

But performing live offers something different, Chance said. It's an opportunity to see the people who have experienced his music over the past decade, including some who may be seeing him perform for the first time.

"To think like it's been 10 years of me talking to them through music, through interviews, through everything, but never really being able to see them," he said. "And even more importantly, never being able to hear them back."

Released in 2016, "Coloring Book" became a defining project in Chance's career and earned him three Grammy Awards.

The project included songs such as "No Problem," "Same Drugs" and "Blessings," and featured collaborations with artists including Kanye West, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz and Justin Bieber.

A decade after its release, Chance said the anniversary gives both him and his fans a chance to revisit the music with the perspective that comes with time.

"I've had a few great shows in the Sac area since I started," he said. "And now we're coming up on where we are at 10 years of the 'Coloring Book' being a thing."

He said returning to the songs after 10 years of life experiences has given the tour a different meaning.

"To be able to get back in front of those fans for the first time in a while, to be able to sing these songs with the context that we've all grown 10 years and still love the music, I expect it to be a magical night," Chance said.