Fire at Ceres' Lazy Wheels Mobile Home Park​ prompts renewed city action

A structure fire at the shuttered Lazy Wheels Mobile Home Park in Ceres early Tuesday is prompting renewed city action at a property that has been without power for more than a year and officially evacuated since November.

Ceres fire crews were called to the park around 6:30 a.m. for a structure fire inside the vacant property. Fire officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but confirmed utilities had already been secured at the structure.

"There shouldn't have been electricity at the time of the fire," a fire department official said.

Although residents were ordered to evacuate the park more than two months ago due to unsafe living conditions, city officials say people continue to enter and, in some cases, stay inside the gated property.

During a walkthrough with CBS Sacramento, Mayor Javier Lopez pointed out that the park is not fully secured.

"This is not completely fenced off," Lopez said.

The mayor said the city's authority over mobile home parks is limited because they fall under state jurisdiction, restricting how much enforcement the city can take on its own.

"We need to realize that we need real reform, because local municipalities have zero control over places like this," Lopez said.

While interviewing the mayor, a vehicle was seen entering the property after the gate was opened. Lopez noted that wheels had been added to the bottom of the gate, allowing for easier movement in and out of the park.

"Last year, during our walkthrough, it wasn't this bad," Lopez said. "We had a fire, and now another fire."

When CBS Sacramento attempted to speak with someone who had just entered one of the homes, Ceres code enforcement arrived alongside police officers. Officers were seen entering multiple mobile homes to assess the situation.

Inside, authorities found fresh groceries, animals, and other signs that people are actively occupying some of the units.

Ceres police say their enforcement options are limited unless there is immediate criminal activity.

"As you can see, unfortunately, this has become an attractive nuisance for our city, and it is drawing criminal activity," a police official said.

Police say they can cite individuals for trespassing, but cannot permanently remove people unless criminal violations are occurring at the time.

Throughout the park, garbage, debris, and abandoned items were scattered across the property, raising additional safety concerns.

City officials say Tuesday's fire underscores the ongoing risks at the site and reinforces their call for broader state-level reform to address enforcement gaps at mobile home parks.