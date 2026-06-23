Cedar Ridge man dies after crashing into tree east of Grass Valley

A 58-year-old man died after crashing his vehicle into a tree along a Nevada County highway on Tuesday, officials said.

The crash was reported around 3:57 p.m. on southbound Highway 174 just south of Peardale Road, the California Highway Patrol's Grass Valley office said.

A preliminary investigation found that the driver, from Cedar Ridge, was traveling southbound when his vehicle left the roadway at a high rate of speed for reasons that remain under investigation and crashed into a large tree.

The driver was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center for treatment, where he was later declared dead.

The crash initially prompted a closure of southbound Highway 174 between Peardale Road and You Bet Road.

Authorities said the tree struck in the crash was significantly compromised and was initially believed to be at risk of falling onto the roadway. Caltrans dispatched an arborist crew to inspect and assess the tree.

After evaluating the tree, crews determined it did not need to be cut down, and the roadway has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.