CBS News Sacramento studio rebuild will bring new virtual set

Starting Monday, you'll see a new look at CBS News Sacramento.

Our team is currently broadcasting from a temporary set while our studio is rebuilt. In the coming months, we'll move into a new virtual set designed to expand how we tell stories.

With it, we'll be able to visualize complex topics, walk viewers through investigations and deliver weather coverage with greater clarity and depth.

Our anchors and reporters won't just describe the story — they'll step inside it.

We'll share updates as the transformation continues.