Cause undetermined for fire at midtown Sacramento apartment building under construction

SACRAMENTO — The cause of a fire at an apartment building under construction in midtown Sacramento in late March has been ruled undetermined, officials said Wednesday.

The building was a new, five-story mixed commercial and apartment structure that was being built at X and 19th Streets.

Sacramento Fire said its investigators combed through hours of footage from 13 different surveillance cameras in the area and could not find any evidence of the fire being human-caused. Additionally, no evidence pointed to electrical equipment being the cause.

More than 120 firefighters responded to the firefight during the early morning hours of March 26. The effects of the fire were still being felt by the surrounding area weeks later.

The flames melted traffic signals in the area, which has led to freight trains and Sacramento Regional Transit light rails moving slowly through the area for the safety of the community.

Transit authorities have not yet given a date for when the repairs to those signals would be made.