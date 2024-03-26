New apartment building being built in Sacramento goes up in flames

SACRAMENTO -- A massive fire erupted at a Sacramento apartment building under construction overnight into Tuesday.

Sacramento Fire says one of their engines was heading back from a medical aid call when they noticed some smoke near 19th and X streets. After investigating it a little further, they encountered the building being engulfed in flames.

The building involved is a new, five-story apartment structure that was under construction.

Commercial Structure Fire:



Engine 5 was heading back from a medical aid call when they noticed smoke in the area. They arrived to a 5 story commercial building under construction with heavy fire. No injuries and the cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/CRlXCYsqTI — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) March 26, 2024

An active firefight is still underway as of 5 a.m. Tuesday. A number of streets in the immediate area are closed.

Neighbors next to the building were worried for a time that a tree that caught fire would spread to their home. Several cars parked near the building also saw their headlights melted with the heat.

No injuries have been reported, Sacramento Fire says.

Exactly what started the fire will be investigated.