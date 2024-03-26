Watch CBS News
Local News

New apartment building being built in Sacramento goes up in flames

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Massive firefight at Sacramento apartment building under construction
Massive firefight at Sacramento apartment building under construction 04:15

SACRAMENTO -- A massive fire erupted at a Sacramento apartment building under construction overnight into Tuesday. 

Sacramento Fire says one of their engines was heading back from a medical aid call when they noticed some smoke near 19th and X streets. After investigating it a little further, they encountered the building being engulfed in flames. 

The building involved is a new, five-story apartment structure that was under construction. 

An active firefight is still underway as of 5 a.m. Tuesday. A number of streets in the immediate area are closed.

Neighbors next to the building were worried for a time that a tree that caught fire would spread to their home. Several cars parked near the building also saw their headlights melted with the heat. 

No injuries have been reported, Sacramento Fire says. 

Exactly what started the fire will be investigated. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on March 26, 2024 / 5:33 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.