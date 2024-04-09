Apartment fire that melted traffic signals in midtown Sacramento causes ongoing delays

SACRAMENTO — Delays on the rails in Sacramento's midtown have caused traffic backups throughout the city. An apartment fire on X Street is the key.

A fire at the end of March at an affordable housing complex has created ongoing problems on the rails due to melted traffic signals creating slowdown orders.

"Due to the damage, SacRT has a stop and proceed order in place at X Street only," Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) said.

However, it isn't just the light rail. Big freight trains in the area are also causing traffic backups. Union Pacific told CBS13 that it has received a crossing order for the location of 20th and X Street due to the signal not functioning properly. Trains moving slowly are for the safety of the community at the crossing location.

In the wake of traffic concerns, transit advocates are preaching vigilance.

"It becomes even more urgent that we pay attention to sign signals and laws nearing railroad tracks," Nancy Sheehan McCulloch said.

Sheehan McCulloch is the executive director for California Operation Lifesaver, a rail safety advocacy group.

"It takes a mile or more for a freight train going 55 miles an hour to stop or it can. And that's 18 football fields," she said.

So how long is the traffic going to continue? SacRT said the final repair efforts will require a street closure, but there isn't a date for that yet. The transit agency does not have any other slow orders through midtown.

While the trains may be going slow, Sheehan McCulloch said it's to save lives.

"Slow down and be prepared to stop," she said. "Never, ever go around the gates and never try to beat the train. It's not worth risking your life."

Transit authorities ask that civilians respect the traffic signs for public safety.