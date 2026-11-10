1 hospitalized after Carmichael duplex fire spreads to neighboring home

One person was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation after a fire damaged a duplex in Carmichael Tuesday evening, officials said.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said it happened along Rye Way, where the flames spread from the duplex to the neighboring home on the left.

One unit sustained extensive damage, while the other two units had minor damage, fire officials said.

The fire has been extinguished, but crews remained at the scene as of 5:20 p.m., conducting salvage and overhaul operations.

The cause of the fire was not immediately available.