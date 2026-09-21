Ancil Hoffman Park reopens after light poles toppled, restroom destroyed

Ancil Hoffman Park reopened Monday after extensive vandalism forced the Sacramento County park, its golf course and the Effie Yeaw Nature Center to close for a day.

Sacramento County Regional Parks announced the reopening Monday morning. The park had been closed since Sunday while crews assessed the damage and made sure there were no live electrical wires.

At least 10 light poles and several street signs were knocked over in the park, Regional Parks said. At least one restroom was also destroyed, with sinks and barriers ripped from the walls.

The damage prompted officials to close the entire park Sunday, including Ancil Hoffman Golf Course and the Effie Yeaw Nature Center.

Regional Parks did not provide further details Monday about how the damage happened or whether anyone had been identified in connection with the vandalism.

Ancil Hoffman Park is along the American River in Carmichael and spans nearly 400 acres. In addition to the golf course and nature center, the park includes trails, picnic areas and river access.