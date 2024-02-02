Carl Weathers, actor who starred in "Rocky" and "Predator," dies at age 76
Carl Weathers, a former NFL linebacker who became a Hollywood action movie and comedy star, playing nemesis-turned-ally Apollo Creed in the "Rocky" movies, facing-off against Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Predator" and teaching golf in "Happy Gilmore," has died. He was 76.
Matt Luber, his manager, said Weathers died Thursday. His family issued a statement saying he died "peacefully in his sleep."
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
