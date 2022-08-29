Watch CBS News
Car split in half during Sacramento car crash

By Christopher Baker

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A video captured by Sacramento Metro Fire shows the aftermath of a crash in Sacramento that ended with a car being cut in half.

According to Sacramento Metro, a car crashed into a utility pole off Arden Way and Morse Avenue.

Photo of a car cut in half after crashing in Sacramento
A photo from a video captured by firefighters shows a car that was split in half when it hit a utility pole. Sacramento Metro Fire

Fortunately, the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was rescued and is in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

First published on August 28, 2022 / 6:13 PM

