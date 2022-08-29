Car split in half during Sacramento car crash
SACRAMENTO — A video captured by Sacramento Metro Fire shows the aftermath of a crash in Sacramento that ended with a car being cut in half.
According to Sacramento Metro, a car crashed into a utility pole off Arden Way and Morse Avenue.
Fortunately, the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was rescued and is in critical condition.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
