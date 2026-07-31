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Vehicle crashes into wall of Sacramento's Flame Club, officials say

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
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Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

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A vehicle crashed into the side of the Flame Club in Midtown Sacramento on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The Sacramento Fire Department said crews responded around 3:30 p.m. to the 2100 block of 16th Street after receiving reports of a vehicle that had struck one of the building's walls.

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CBS News Sacramento

No injuries were reported at this time.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

The Flame Club is one of Sacramento's oldest dive bars, opening in the 1950s. It was not yet clear if the crash would have an immediate impact on business operations.

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