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Woman, 78, injured after driver, 90, crashes into Cameron Park hair salon

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
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Richard Ramos

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A 90-year-old driver crashed into a building at a Cameron Park shopping center Wednesday afternoon, striking a 78-year-old woman inside, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 1 p.m. at the Burke Junction shopping center on Coach Lane. Photos from the scene released by Cal Fire show the vehicle fully entered the Studio A2 hair salon.

car into cameron park hair salon
Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado

The woman who was struck by the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital with suspected minor injuries, the CHP said. The 90-year-old driver was not injured.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire, said its Amador-El Dorado Unit's Cameron Park Fire Department responded to the scene and helped evacuate people from the building.

Firefighters and other agencies assessed the structure and addressed potential hazards, Cal Fire said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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