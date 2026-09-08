Sacramento River captain showcases scenery as new proposal could change water uses

The Sacramento River flows more than 400 miles from Mount Shasta through Sacramento to Suisun City, and a new state water proposal could change how the river water is used.

A Sacramento-area captain said people need to pay attention to the river that he calls a gem in our backyard.

He's on a mission to put a stretch through the Delta in Clarksburg in the spotlight, using a former lobster boat.

"There are no bad days on the river," said Captain Emil Gagliargadi.

What you may find is a lot of characters out on the river, and he is one of them.

"I tell everyone my name is Emil Gagliargadi, but I go by Captain E," he said.

Captain E's passion is showcasing several miles of the Sacramento River in Clarksburg. He said it's peaceful with all the trees and egrets and a beautiful reflection.

For the past decade, he's made a career of taking visitors to this part they may have forgotten or never visited.

He ties it all together with a lobster boat built in New England that drove from Connecticut. This type of boat lets him drive up front and better watch for debris like big branches on the river.

His bread and butter is a river cruise for guests that runs from March to November. The cruises are for ages 21 and up, but he said all ages can and should appreciate the river.

He does several trips daily, often telling people to slow down in his refitted lobster boat.

"I got to fulfill my dream of driving a lobster boat without being a fisherman and give an experience," he said.

He also showcases local Clarksburg food and wine on his two-hour river cruise.

"I want people to take away an experience they can't get anywhere else," he said.

His goal is for guests to walk away happy and full and he said full of river appreciation.

"I've been on Folsom Lake but not this river, I can't believe this is right here and we never were on it," a guest said.

Captain E's a passionate caretaker of this stretch, reminding others to slow down and not miss what runs right beside you and said this stretch "is just gorgeous."

Public comments on how to best protect the river and the new state plan are due by Sept. 18.

The state water board is accepting written comments on changes included in the final draft.

The state water plan proposal for this area of the river will be voted on in October.

Captain E maintains that visiting the river is the first step to appreciating its power and protecting the resource.