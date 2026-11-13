Capital Thunder youth hockey club plans new ice arena in Citrus Heights

A youth hockey club that has played at various rinks across the Sacramento region for decades is working to establish a permanent home in Citrus Heights.

Capital Thunder Youth Hockey recently received approval from the Citrus Heights City Council to lease a portion of city-owned property along Auburn Boulevard, where the club plans to build a new indoor ice arena.

The site was once home to Sylvan Middle School and is now vacant.

"We're looking at the future site of our temporary ice rink," said Amy McCuaig, president of Capital Thunder Youth Hockey.

McCuaig said the goal is to create a facility that serves the broader community.

"It's going to be built by the community, for the community and run by the community," she said.

McCuaig says the sport is growing in popularity, but there aren't many places to play in the region.

"Hockey right now is huge. It's taken off. The Olympics did so much, especially in the U.S.," McCuaig said.

"The number one challenge is ice. It's rare. It's not readily available," said Bryan McLean, who is involved with the club.

The proposed arena would be housed inside a temporary building and feature a full-size, NHL-regulation ice sheet, along with bleachers and a penalty box.

Citrus Heights Vice Mayor Porsche Middleton said the project offers an opportunity to bring something new to the city.

"I think it's a great opportunity to do like we normally do in Citrus Heights and take a chance on something new," Middleton said.

Capital Thunder currently has eight teams with about 130 co-ed players between the ages of 6 and 18. A new rink would give the teams a place to practice during the week and allow the club to host all-day competitions on weekends.

Those events could bring hundreds of players, parents and coaches to the area, potentially benefiting nearby businesses.

"Drop off your kids, go get a bite to eat, it just makes sense to build something here," McCuaig said.

The club is now raising money to help fund construction. It hopes to break ground in the spring and have the ice ready for tryouts in June.