Snowplows, blowers and graders: How Caltrans prepares for Sierra winter

For Angelo Ramero, a Caltrans District 3 maintenance supervisor, preparing for winter means ensuring his crews are ready to work around the clock when storms move into the Sierra.

"We're the front line taking care of the snow and mitigating it. We run 12 hours on, 12 hours off, and that's minimum," Ramero said.

When snow begins piling up, crews rely on a variety of specialized equipment to keep mountain highways clear and passable. Among their primary tools is the main snowplow, which can push snow in either direction depending on road conditions and operational needs.

For heavier snowfall, rotary snow blowers help move large amounts of snow off the roadway. The machines pull snow into rotating blades before sending it through a chute and away from the road.

Ice presents another challenge for maintenance crews. Caltrans graders are used to scrape away layers of packed ice that can make mountain roads dangerous for drivers.

While the work can mean long hours in harsh winter conditions, Ramero says working in the snow has always been something he enjoys.

"I've always liked snow. The cold has never affected me. I grew up snowboarding. I grew up coming to the Sierra Mountains. I grew up coming to Tahoe my whole life. And so it's been nothing but second nature to me," Ramero said.

This winter, crews are also preparing for the possibility of changing weather patterns associated with El Niño. While the season's exact conditions remain uncertain, Caltrans says preparation is already underway.

Ramero said the department is preparing as it does every year, while also working with management and executive leadership to implement emergency projects. Those projects are designed to help mitigate potential storm damage and repair damage left behind from last year's storms.

The goal is to be ready for whatever winter brings, including heavy rain, snowfall and possible impacts to mountain roadways.

For Ramero and his crews, the long shifts and demanding conditions come with a rewarding purpose: helping motorists safely make it over the mountain.

"Seeing us being able to help them and being able to get them over to the other side of the hill is very rewarding," Ramero said.