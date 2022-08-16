Call Kurtis: 2 million baby rockers recalled after infant dies

Baby rockers that have been on the market for 12 years are now under a recall after the death of a child.

A 10-month-old was strangled, and another suffered bruising to the neck before a caregiver rescued the infant.

Two-million MamaRoo baby swings versions one through four and 200,000 RockaRoo rockers are now recalled. The company says the hazard is when the rockers are not in use. A strap hangs and infants could get trapped. The company will send you a fix but say keep it away from crawling infants.

The rockers have been on the market since 2010 for between $150-$200.

Helmet Study

Kids are required to wear bike helmets. But a study finds nearly a third, never do.

Eric fleming/father

Dr. Lois lee/division of emergency medicine, boston children's hospital

Perfecting riding his bike all summer, Harrison Fleming's dad, Eric, makes sure the 4-year-old always wears a helmet.

"We are lucky enough to live on a dead end here where there isn't much traffic but accidents can always happen," said Fleming

Bicycle riding is one of the leading causes of sport-related head injuries in children. A new American Academy of Pediatrics report is highlighting the research that helmets significantly reduce risks of traumatic brain injury while bike-riding or taking part in other sports.

About 90% of brain injuries can be prevented by wearing a helmet. But it's not just your brain. About 65% of facial injuries can be prevented," said Dr. Lois L with the Division of Emergency Medicine at Boston Children's Hospital.

California is among 21 states with laws requiring children of certain ages to wear a helmet while biking.

"Treat it like a seatbelt. So insist that your child wear it every time /also try to make it fun and you can actually choose the helmet with your child," said Dr. Lee.

Dr. Lee says the helmet should cover the forehead above the eyebrows, straps flat against the head with the divider under the ears, and only two fingers should fit between the chin and chinstrap. It's something Fleming taught his son.

"I hope he wears a helmet his entire life. I don't think there is an age limit on safety. So definitely I will always encourage him to wear a helmet," he said.

The same helmet advice goes for those doing snow sports, ice skating, and horseback riding.

Falling Gas Prices

AAA says gas prices are falling, but not enough to get people returning to typical driving habits.

People driving less and combining errands have contributed to up to a $20 drop in gas prices in our area since June. Sacramento went up a sliver of a penny overnight, to $5.24. Modesto is now paying $5.16.