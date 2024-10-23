California's first floodgate aims to remove hundreds of Central Valley homes from flood zone

STOCKTON – A floodgate that will try to bring thousands of Central Valley homes out of a 100-year flood zone is now complete. But some homeowners are hesitant to say it's worth it just yet.

The nearly $100 million project in Stockton is the first of its kind in California and on the West Coast.

After four years of construction, the Smith Canal floodgate is now open.

"Overall about $100 million between construction, design and permitting," said Christopher H. Neudeck, construction manager and president of Kjeldsen, Sinnock & Neudeck, Inc.

Funded through federal, state and local dollars, the floodgate runs from the tip of Louis Park to the Stockton Country Club's shore. To the north is a 50-foot-wide barrier between the San Joaquin River and thousands of homes in central Stockton that are in flood-prone areas.

"This gate will be removing them from a 100-year flood plain, it'll lower their flood insurance substantially," Neudeck said.

Right now, until at least 2025, it is required by the federal government to have it in this area.

The floodgate hopes to reduce the risk of flooding for thousands of homes in Stockton.

"It won't be an overnight decision but all indications because of other areas, it was resolved under flood insurance but nowhere near what it is now," said Jane Dolan, president of the California Central Valley Flood Protection Board.

Dolan says this project could bring the need for flood insurance closer to zero.

But why wasn't this project done sooner?

"There was a lot of neglect, 40s, 50s. But with the intensity of storms now, we have to wake up," Dolan said.

"Whether that is going to do it or not, only time will tell," Jesse Gibson said.



Gibson, who lives close to the flood plain, says he wants the project to be worth it for him and his neighbors.

"A lot of people have lived around here a long time. And same thing, it comes close but it's never flooded around here," Gibson said.

The Smith Canal floodgate is also a part of the $1.4 billion US Army Corps of Engineers Lower San Joaquin River project that will break ground next year.