California winemaker Scott Pruett says industry needs a reset

California winemaker and racecar driver Scott Pruett acknowledges challenges like cost and oversaturation impacting the industry but says quality wines will survive.

While Pruett is aware of the struggles the industry is facing, he said, in his view, "the whole industry needed a reset."

He shared that some market costs have become unsustainable over the last 10 years, such as prices for certain Napa grapes.

His wines, including the Syrahs, have won worldwide awards, and his latest offerings include his Legends series.

Pruett Vineyards in Auburn markets directly to the consumer and doesn't have a tasting room.

Pruett is involved in all stages of his wine production, including the harvest.

"I think you have to have a great wine, and my desire is to provide the best wines possible," he said.

He helped design the labels for his Legends series based on some of his favorite races and cars, a project that was three years in the making.