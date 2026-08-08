Northern California Flat Fire forward progress stopped at 22 acres, evacuation warning lifted

Firefighters stopped the forward progress of a wildfire burning near Alta and Dutch Flat on Saturday evening, while an evacuation warning issued in neighboring Nevada County was lifted.

The Flat Fire was holding at 22 acres and was 5% contained, according to Cal Fire.

The fire broke out near Lowell Hill Road and Dutch Flat Powerhouse Road in Placer County, in a rural, heavily wooded area north of Interstate 80 near the Bear River and Dutch Flat Powerhouse.

Earlier Saturday afternoon, Cal Fire described the blaze as spreading at a dangerous rate. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office subsequently issued an evacuation warning for Zone NCO-E220 in the Lowell Hill area.

That warning has since been lifted.

No mandatory evacuation orders were issued.

The fire is burning about 30 miles northeast of Auburn.