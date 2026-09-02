California launches video game aimed at preventing distracted driving among teens

In 2024, more than 450 people 20 and younger were killed on California roadways.

In an effort to pump the brakes on distracted driving, California is unveiling a new video game to reach teen drivers by letting them experience dangers on the road before they ever get behind the wheel.

Jake Masten, 19, got his driver's license three years ago. He admits that there can be a lot of temptation to take his eyes off the road, like getting a text, adjusting the radio or talking with friends while driving.

"It's hard, but you just have to know that you need to do the right thing because it can be life or death sometimes," he said.

That lesson is the goal of this game. It's created by the State of California to illustrate what can happen when teen drivers go over the speed limit, get distracted or are under the influence.

"Teens are not bad drivers," said Captain Jaimi Kenyon with the California Highway Patrol. "They're just inexperienced and this game gives them an opportunity to have a safe place to practice."

Sacramento County has seen several tragedies involving young drivers this year, including a 16-year-old boy who was killed after crashing into a power pole on El Camino Avenue last month. Two teen girls died in a high-speed crash on Scott Road in May.

"Traffic crashes are the leading cause of deaths of teenagers in the United States," Kenyon said.

National statistics show drivers 20 and younger account for nearly 9% of all fatal car crashes even though they make up just 5% of overall drivers.

"We're trying to save lives; that's our ultimate mission," Kenyon said.

It's a joyride with a joystick and a lesson about what happens when your attention veers off course.

"What I learned was when you look at that phone, you're going to crash," said Sacramento teen Frans Andreison Porres.

California's Office of Traffic Safety also works with local nonprofits and the CHP to offer free programs to newly licensed teens that help prevent risky driving behaviors.