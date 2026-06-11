Sacramento salutatorian honors heritage with tribal regalia at graduation

As graduation season gets underway, some Sacramento-area students are preparing to walk the stage with cultural pride.

California is among nearly 20 states that protect the right of students to wear traditional tribal regalia during graduation ceremonies at public and charter schools.

For Alina Sanchez, a graduating senior and salutatorian at Cristo Rey High School in Sacramento, the end of senior year has brought a wave of emotions.

"It's very bittersweet to be arriving to my graduation right now," Sanchez said. "I think it's just so crazy how fast time flies."

Sanchez said her parents have been a major source of support throughout her education.

"My parents have always been a big support," Sanchez said. "And they've really helped guide me on my journey to my education."

On graduation day, Sanchez plans to wear tribal regalia gifted to her by the Wilton Rancheria Miwok people.

Some of the regalia Alina Sanchez will be wearing during graduation.

"Honor the ancestors and the heritage that's brought me to where I am today," Sanchez said.

Sanchez said she made sure her school knew ahead of time about her decision.

"It's really nice to have that conversation with them and be able to educate them on that," Sanchez said.

Under current state law, graduating students at California public and charter schools have the legal right to wear tribal regalia without preapproval.

"It's clear in the law that schools have the discretion if they determine something is going to cause substantial disruption, but what we know is that tribal regalia doesn't do that," said Heather Hostler, executive director of California Indian Legal Services.

Hostler said questions about tribal regalia often come up during graduation season.

"Generally, what we do is just reach out to those schools on behalf of the students to say, 'Here is what the law is,'" Hostler said.

Cristo Rey is a private school and is not bound by the same state law, but school officials said cultural representation is something the campus embraces.

"Cultural representation has never been an issue here. It's actually something we celebrate," said Father Christopher Calderon, president of Cristo Rey High School.

Calderon said the school works to create space for students who have not always felt seen.

"We try to create space so that our kids feel seen, when they so often haven't," Calderon said. "So, regalia is one of those spaces where they can. It's a part of who we are to create that space of welcome."

As Sanchez prepares for graduation, she said she hopes to advocate for other students and help educate people about cultural traditions.

"I think as youth we need to represent that and just be able to speak about these things and have sometimes these uncomfortable conversations," Sanchez said.

Sanchez plans to continue her education this fall at Sacramento State's Wileety Native American College, the first college of its kind in California.