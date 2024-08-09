California teacher surprised by bear wandering through her classroom

Bear wanders into classroom in Kern County Bear wanders into classroom in Kern County 00:40

A teacher in Kern County had a surprise visit from a bear and it was all caught on camera.

It happened on Tuesday night as Elaine Salmon was getting ready for the first day of school at Peak to Peak Mountain Charter School in Pine Mountain Club near Frazier Park.

The video shows the curious bear wandering around the classroom, checking out tables and bookshelves.

Bear wanders through classroom in Kern County. Ian Sawrey

Salmon said she immediately left the classroom after she spotted the bear and shut the door behind her.

Her husband came to the rescue and was able to safely get the bear back outside to the mountains by holding open the door for the animal.

Salmon said the bear caused no serious damage to the room besides getting into an earthquake preparedness kit.

"We have an earthquake kit with snacks just in case of an emergency and the bear went through it," said Elaine Salmon, teacher.

The first day of school for Peak to Peak Mountain Charter, which is "home of the bears," is set for Wednesday, August 14.