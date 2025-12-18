California orders Tahoe Truckee schools to leave Nevada sports over transgender athlete dispute

The California Department of Education is requiring the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District to follow state law in another clash over transgender athletes in youth sports in the state.

Currently, student-athletes in Tahoe Truckee Unified play sports in Nevada because of how close they are. But Nevada now bans transgender athletes in girls' sports, which is against California state law.

So after decades of playing in Nevada, California's Department of Education is requiring the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District to compete in California to comply with state laws that allow student athletes to compete based on their gender identity.

David Mack is the co-founder of Tahoe Pride and describes the new youth sports divide in the Tahoe region.

"So no one's happy, it's really sad, it's quite tragic in that way," Mack said. "People feel really upset that the school moved so fast on this. They feel blindsided, they feel not listened to, and then other people, like the trans kids, are getting steamrolled over like they're not recognized in this argument."

Nevada state lawmakers passed a law in April requiring a mandatory physical signed by a doctor to deem the athlete male or female based on their birth sex.

"This is a politically manufactured issue to try to divide people," Mack said.

The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District is responding to the California Department of Education with a solution that the district legally join the California Interscholastic Federation in 2026, but continue to play in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association through 2028.

When asked if transgender athletes would be able to compete while operating in the NIAA, the district said it's "still in the early stages of this transition, and many details are still being developed."

In an October letter addressed to the California Department of Education, the school district's attorney, Matthew Juhl-Darlington, said the Tahoe Truckee Unified is "not aware of any transgender youth who have expressed interest in participating in its 2025-2026 athletic programs."

"While the NIAA recently updated its polices to define 'male' and 'female' based on sex assigned at birth and not as reflected in an individual's gender identity, as required under California law, the District is interpreting and implementing this policy in a manner consistent with California's legal requirements," Juhl-Darlington said in the letter.

California Republican Rep. Kevin Kiley is opposed to the state order, arguing the weather conditions in Tahoe need to be considered.

"So in order to compete in a California league, you have to deal with this snowy weather and the travel dangers and so forth," Kiley said.

The school board was expected to explain its solution to both join California's CIF while playing in the NIAA through 2028 to parents and students Wednesday night at a board meeting.

So far, the California Department of Education has not said if it will accept this as a solution.