Barbie-themed horse show coming to this year's California State Fair

SACRAMENTO — A local equestrian show is gearing up for some special performances at this year's California State Fair to pay tribute to an iconic toy.

It was a pink parade Wednesday at Cal Expo in Sacramento as these life-sized Barbies and their horses showed off moves from their upcoming performances.

"We are going to have our Barbie show coming up," said PJ "Ken" Solorzano. "We are going to have a giant pink trailer, tons of accessories, and all kinds of amazing Barbies here as well."

Dressed in her favorite color, these Barbie equestrians are all a part of the Cavalcade of Horses. They'll be performing nightly at this year's state fair.

"The thing about the Cavalcade of Horses is that they always look forward to see what can we do that's going to draw the crowd in, and they came up with a big hit, with the Barbie Show, and then the Barbie movie coming out," said Darla Givens, a spokesperson for the state fair

The Barbie Show will feature colorful costumes, acrobatic moves and adventurous stunts — all while on horseback.

"One of the cool things about this is we are doing a musical interpretation, a little bit of dance — basically some gymnastics on the back of these horses. All sorts of amazing tricks, flips and things that you can imagine up there," Solorzano said.

You can catch the Calvacade of Horses Barbie Show at the 2023 California State Fair this July — and oh, not to worry, beach party Ken will be there as well.