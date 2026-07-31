California State Fair says goodbye to summer before move to fall in 2027

Trying to beat the heat at the California State Fair has long been a Sacramento summer tradition, but this weekend marks the end of an era.

As Boyz II Men helped kick off the fair's final weekend Friday night, organizers looked ahead to a major change aimed at leaving the sweltering temperatures behind.

Since 2009, the state fair has been held in mid-summer — during the hottest time of year.

"Two years ago we had 11 out of the 17 days of triple-digit heat," fair spokesperson Darla Givens said.

So far this year, there's been one triple-digit day with two more forecast over the weekend.

Beginning next year, the state fair will be moved to the fall, running September 17 through October 3. Last year, there weren't any triple-digit days during that time period.

A Cal Expo survey found 69% of people favor moving the fair away from July, but that's also when many kids are already back in school and busy with activities.

"It's kind of like a family tradition me and my family do every summer to come to the fair at least once, so it's kind of sad that it's leaving," one fairgoer said on Friday.

But Cal Expo is hoping a new autumn start and cooler weather could help boost attendance.

"We listened to our fair guests," Givens said. "They're like, 'It's hot in the summer.' "

The 2026 California State Fair wraps up this weekend, with War performing Saturday and Yacht Rock Revue closing out the fair Sunday.