California Rep. Kevin Kiley expected to announce which district he'll seek after Prop 50's passage

Congressmember Kevin Kiley is expected to announce Monday which district he will pick to run for re-election following the passage of Proposition 50, a measure that redrew California's congressional districts.

Kiley has represented California's third district since 2023, but his district was targeted under Proposition 50, an effort that made congressional districts more favorable to Democrats in this year's midterm elections.

The eve of the announcement has Republican leaders on edge as it could set up a clash between Kiley and longtime Republican incumbent Tom McClintock for District 5.

"Wherever I run, it will be one of the six districts that includes part of my current district," Kiley previously said.

The congressman said he's narrowed his decision on where to run down to two congressional districts: District 5 or District 6.

Tab Berg is a Republican strategist who says the newly redrawn District 5 could be appealing to Kiley, because it still has 44% registred Republicans compared to just 29% registred Democrats. Going against McClintock would not be easy.

"So he is an iconic voice, a constitutionalist, a scholar," Berg said.

Kiley has also kept the congressional District 6 seat open as an option. That district has 39% registred Democrats compared to 30% Republicans and includes several prominent Democrats running, including Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho and former state Senator Richard Pan.

"Politicians are always going to be somewhat leery of running against the trends and it is currently a lean Democrat seat," Berg said.

Friday is the deadline for filing.