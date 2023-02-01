California paramedics condemn fired Memphis EMTs, call for EMTs who want to help humanity

SACRAMENTO -- Stories of why paramedics chose to join the profession come with anecdotes of wanting to make an impact on humanity and take care of their communities: "We're here to serve community."

Monday, three Memphis Fire Department emergency medical technicians (EMT) who responded to the scene where Tyre Nichols was beaten by Memphis Police Officers "violated numerous MFD Policies and Protocols," according to a statement put out by Fire Chief Gina Sweat.

EMT Robert Long, EMT JaMicheal Sandridge and Lieutenant Michelle Whitaker may face charges in Nichols' death. Long and Sandridge responded to the initial call that Nichols had been pepper sprayed, then "failed to conduct an adequate patient assessment of Mr. Nichols," the statement said.

Whitaker remained in the fire apparatus, according to Chief Sweat's statement.

The behavior of the three EMTs has been condemned by professionals across the country, including by a board member of the California Paramedic Foundation.

"We all agree this is not behavior that is consistent with training, with the profession. At least, what we saw on the videotape is just really poor behavior, and not acceptable," said Art Hsieh, a board member for the foundation.

Hsieh has four decades of paramedic experience and trains the next generations of paramedics in California. He said there needs to be a bigger conversation about paramedic mental health and tools to intervene before individuals get to the point where, like what was shown on camera in Memphis, they don't engage.

"How can we detect this type of behavior early?" asked Hsieh.