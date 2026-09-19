Newsom vetoes bill aimed at preserving California state workers' telework

California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Friday that would have allowed each state agency to make its own telework policy.

The bill, led by Republican Assemblymember Josh Hoover and Democratic Assemblymember Alex Lee, came after Newsom ordered a mandate that state workers return to the office four days a week.

"While I fundamentally believe in-person collaboration is an essential part of a productive and effective workplace, the state's existing telework policy includes a process for departments to consider exemptions on a case-by-case basis," Newsom said in a letter to the state Assembly. "This measure, by limiting departmental flexibility and encouraging telework to be the default work arrangement, takes the state's telework policy in the wrong direction."

Newsom's original plan was for state workers to return to the office in July 2025, but that was delayed. State employees had been required to be in the office two days a week since 2024.

The governor's mandate went into effect on July 1, 2026.

Hoover also requested an audit, which discovered that Newsom's office did not gather some important information about space needs and costs before requiring employees to return to the office. Newsom's office said it disagreed with the findings.

CBS Sacramento reached Hoover and Lee for a comment.