California meth bust marks one of largest in domestic U.S. history, sheriff says

Thousands of pounds of suspected methamphetamine, totaling a street value of about $4 million, were seized in Northern California late last month, making it one of the largest domestic methamphetamine seizures in U.S. history, authorities said.

The joint investigation, called Operation Trash Panda, began in October of last year, when authorities began investigating illegal dumping in Calaveras County. This is when authorities discovered evidence of clandestine drug lab byproducts.

Three high-risk search warrants were executed on Feb. 27 in Valley Springs, Turlock and Modesto, leading to eight arrests, including one of the national terrorist watch list, the authorities said.

The suspects' identifications were not released as the investigation is ongoing, but authorities said they all face several felonies, including manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of chemicals with intent to manufacture methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm and felony child abuse.

The operation led to the discovery of 1,443 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 1,270 pounds of partially processed suspected methamphetamine, authorities said. This totals approximately $4 million in street value.

In addition, 1,900 marijuana plants and more than 100 pounds of processed marijuana were recovered. They also recovered a dozen guns, including eight handguns, three shotguns, a rifle and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said 280 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and eight guns were recovered from the Turlock location. Authorities said this location has all the equipment needed to operate a clandestine laboratory. The Modesto location was identified as a site used to store and distribute the drugs.

Bonta's office said common items associated with methamphetamine conversion labs were recovered. Those items include propane tanks, propane burners, acetone containers and fans. Authorities also discovered fingerprints and various liquids.

The Turlock lab was dismantled and three people were arrested at the location.

"This represents one of the largest domestic methamphetamine seizures in United States history," the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

The San Francisco DEA division and Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said this marked their largest methamphetamine seizure for their agencies.

The California Department of Toxic Substances will destroy the hazardous materials and equipment.

Among the several agencies working the case were the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Calavaeras County Sheriff's Office, DEA Sacramento District Office, DEA San Francisco District Office, Central Valley High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas CVC HIDTA, Homeland Security Task Force HSTF, Calaveras County District Attorneys Office, Modesto Police Department, Merced Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team MAGNET, FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office.