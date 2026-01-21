California man admits to trying to kill pregnant wife along Idaho river, officials say

Law enforcement officials in Idaho said Wednesday that they arrested a Northern California man who admitted to strangling his pregnant wife in an attempt to kill her.

Robert Seviano Howell, 32, of Orangevale in Sacramento County, was arrested on Jan. 16 and remains held on a $2 million bond for attempted murder, the Canyon County Sheriff's Office in Idaho said.

The incident occurred on the same day as Howell's arrest at Celebration Park, located along the Snake River, about 43 miles southwest of Boise. The sheriff's office said that while deputies were headed there, Howell confessed to the acts.

The sheriff's office said court documents show how Howell detailed the events to investigators. Howell said he sent his five children, ages 1 to 14, away from the family vehicle. Howell told deputies that he had then strangled his pregnant wife in the backseat of their vehicle, finally stopping when he believed he had already killed her.

Howell then left his wife in the backseat and walked to look out over the Snake River for some time. When he returned to the family vehicle, he discovered that his wife was still alive and no longer there. She was able to run and find park employees who called 911.

Howell allegedly said there was no kind of disturbance that led to the incident. The sheriff's office said he admitted to making a "deliberate attempt to kill the victim and end her life."

The victim, a 33-year-old woman also from California, remains in critical condition in a Boise hospital, officials said Thursday. The condition of the unborn baby was not immediately known.

"Domestic violence is one of the most horrific crimes we encounter because it strikes at the very heart of safety and trust. This case is tragic. A woman was nearly killed by someone she trusted," said Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue. "It is our sincere hope and prayer that she fully recovers from this horrible experience. Unfortunately, a family unit has been destroyed. This is the true face and tragedy of domestic violence."

Law enforcement officials also said that the five children were placed into the custody of health and welfare officials in Idaho.