California lawmakers address ICE electric-shock glove as calls for restrictions grow

California lawmakers are weighing whether to take action after videos surfaced showing an electric-shock glove that may soon be used as part of federal immigration enforcement.

The device, developed by Compliant Technologies, is designed to deliver an electric shock through the wearer's grip. The company has described it as a de-escalation tool and published a video demonstrating its use.

Assemblymember Alex Lee, D-Milpitas, called the device "gross" and said he believes it could be used to inflict unnecessary harm.

"It's another toy for them to use to brutalize and hurt more innocent Americans," Lee said.

Lee is among a number of California lawmakers who have introduced legislation this year aimed at restricting or limiting cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

Roughly two dozen bills have been introduced addressing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in California, including proposals involving state tax incentives for companies that contract with the Department of Homeland Security and whether ICE officers could become California peace officers.

Lee said lawmakers could still introduce legislation specifically addressing the electric-shock glove before the legislative session ends on August 31.

"It's not unusual for legislation to pop out maybe even within one week," Lee said.

Assemblymember Joe Patterson, R-Rocklin, said he also would not be surprised if lawmakers introduce a bill in response to the device.

"It wouldn't surprise me if we see some legislation," Patterson said.

But Patterson said California lawmakers have limited authority over how federal immigration officials operate.

"Because there's nothing we can do about it, we can't regulate ICE, we can't regulate the federal government," Patterson said. "I mean, that's very clear in the United States Constitution."

Compliant Technologies lists several law enforcement agencies among the organizations that have purchased its products. None of the agencies listed are in California.

Lee said he believes California lawmakers should still consider what steps, if any, the state can take to prevent the technology from being used in ways that could cause serious injury.

"We don't want people to be brutally maimed by an electric glove," Lee said.

The debate comes as California lawmakers continue considering legislation aimed at limiting the role of private companies and state and local agencies in federal immigration enforcement.

A spokesperson with the U. S. Department of Homeland Security told CBS News in a recent statement: "ICE is constantly assessing the needs of our officers in the field to ensure they have the tools and equipment necessary to safely arrest and remove criminal illegal aliens from our country. Every decision is made with careful consideration and appropriately reviewed to ensure that any technology ICE utilizes is consistent with all applicable law enforcement policies and standards."

CBS News Sacramento also reached out to Compliant Technologies for a comment on possible legislation targeting the gloves, but the company declined to respond.