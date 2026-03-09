California lawmaker proposes expanding E85 fuel access as gas prices surge

Complaints are growing over California's high gas prices.

"It's terrible," California Assemblymember Rhodesia Ransom (D-Stockton) said. "What we're seeing right now is how quickly global events can drive up gas prices in California."

A gallon of regular gas is now well above $5, but at this E85 fuel is going for much cheaper. But what is E85?

"E85 is a mixture of ethanol and gasoline," said Colin Murphy, with the UC Davis energy futures research program. "It can be anywhere up to 85% ethanol. That's where the E85 comes from."

Murphy says it's predominantly made from corn instead of petroleum, so it's less impacted when global crude oil prices spike.

"It is being viewed as an option for some price relief given the increase in gas prices due to the Iran war," Murphy said.

Now, Ransom is trying to make it easier for more people to use E85.

"It's typically up to $2.50 cheaper per gallon than regular gasoline," she said.

People who own cars that can't already use E85 can install a conversion kit. But Ransom says those kits have not yet been authorized by California air quality regulators.

Now, she's introducing a bill that would allow people to use these aftermarket fuel modifications.

"What we're seeing is they have not been approving folks' applications, and so we want to fix that," she said.

The conversion kits can cost several hundred dollars and need to be professionally installed.

"Without knowing how long the gas prices are going to be high, it's really hard to say that it is going to be a good long-term investment for somebody who's trying to add these things to their vehicle right now," Murphy said.

But if gas prices continue to climb, Ransom says using E85 could provide drivers some relief.

"It puts Californians and individuals in more control with alternative access to different fuel opportunities," she said.

Some cars may get fewer miles per gallon when using E85.

In 2024, there were more than 114-million gallons sold in California.