New California law increases penalties for assaults against utility workers

California utility workers will have new legal protections after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill increasing penalties for assault and battery against workers while they are performing their jobs.

Senate Bill 1330, authored by Sen. Jesse Arreguín (D-Berkeley), was among a slew of bills Newsom signed over the weekend. The legislation places utility workers in the same protected category under state law as several other public service professionals, including peace officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel.

Under the new law, an assault or battery against a utility worker who is performing their duties, when the person committing the offense knows or reasonably should know the victim is a utility worker, can be punished by up to one year in county jail, a fine of up to $2,000 or both.

The legislation comes after several high-profile incidents involving utility crews in California this year.

In March, a Pacific Gas & Electric contractor was shot in El Dorado County while workers were attempting to replace a power line. Last month, a Southern California Edison crew was also shot at while working in San Bernardino County.

Ralph Armstrong, who spent nearly 20 years working as a utility worker and now serves as senior assistant business manager for IBEW Local 1245, said those incidents have added stress to an already hazardous job.

"When you're constantly looking over your shoulder and making sure somebody is not coming to attack you or entering a worksite that shouldn't be there, it just increases the risk for those workers."

Arreguín said the legislation recognizes the role utility workers play in keeping essential services operating.

"Utility workers are essential workers," Arreguín said. "They keep our lights on. They keep our communication systems running. They're essential for our state's economy and for our state's quality of life."

Arreguín said workers in utilities and other essential professions should not have to fear being shot at while doing their jobs.

The bill received bipartisan support in the Legislature. It passed the Assembly 78-0 on Aug. 31 before being presented to the governor on Sept. 9.

PG&E and Southern California Edison told CBS News Sacramento that they both applauded the governor's signing of the legislation.