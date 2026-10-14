New loan program offers funds for wildfire safety for California homeowners

As California enters peak wildfire season, wildfire safety is top of mind for many homeowners. A new state low-interest loan program aims to help those seeking to improve fire safety on their properties without breaking the bank.

SB 894, authored by Senator Ben Allen (D-Pacific Palisades) and signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom, creates the California Wildfire Resilience Loan Program. The program is designed to provide homeowners financial assistance to help keep their homes safe.

Ted Moore lives in Auburn. He says his home is his haven, but the threat of a wildfire haunts him.

"Oh yeah, it's overhanging us all the time," Moore said. "We're kind of gambling here."

Moore pays to have his defensible space cleared regularly. Getting home hardening done, like a new roof, windows, and vent, is out of his budget.

"It's a lot of money," Moore said. "A lot of effort every year ... It's kind of an unattainable thing for me," Moore said.

Karl Susman is an insurance industry expert. He says the public needs to put pressure on lawmakers to fund the new program with plenty of money.

"Well, the commitment is that there will be funds put in," Susman said. "The amount of money that's put in is, we don't know yet. And again, I think it's going to have a lot to do with the public getting involved."

State Senator Josh Becker (D-Menlo Park) served as chair of the Senate Natural Resources Committee and is concerned federal funding for wildfire prevention has slowed in California under the Trump administration.

"Wildfires don't discriminate against Democrats and Republicans," Becker said. "We're doing our part — we need the federal government to do its part as well."

State lawmakers have committed to creating the low-interest loan fund starting Jan. 1, 2027. It remains unclear how much funding will be available, as well as what the application process will look like for homeowners.