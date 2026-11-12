Metallica, Barry Bonds, Robin Williams, Rob and Michele Reiner to join California Hall of Fame

Metallica, Barry Bonds, Robin Williams and Nancy Pelosi are among the newest members of the California Hall of Fame.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom announced the 20th class Thursday, marking their final time selecting Hall of Fame inductees.

Honorees span music, sports, entertainment, civil rights, food and wine, and public service. The class includes Joni Mitchell, Bonnie Raitt, Huey Lewis, filmmaker Guillermo del Toro and chef Dominique Crenn.

A formal induction ceremony is planned for December at the California Museum in Sacramento, though an exact date has not yet been announced.

Several inductees will be honored posthumously, including actor Robin Williams, civil rights pioneer Felicitas Méndez, actress Diane Ladd, former National Park Service ranger Betty Reid Soskin and Rob and Michele Reiner.

Metallica joins a long list of major California musicians previously inducted into the Hall of Fame. Bonds enters after a 22-year Major League Baseball career that included seven MVP awards and a record 762 home runs.

Also joining the 20th class are actor Edward Asner, winemaker Andy Beckstoffer, artist Shepard Fairey, author Maxine Hong Kingston and businesswoman and philanthropist Susie Tompkins Buell.

Launched in 2006, the California Hall of Fame honors people whose achievements have made an impact on the state, country and world. Inductees are selected by the governor and first partner.

Last year's class was formally inducted at the California Museum in March and included Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis, Carl Lewis, Janet Evans, chef Nobu Matsuhisa and author Terry McMillan.

The full 20th class includes:

Edward Asner

Andy Beckstoffer

Barry Bonds

Betty Reid Soskin

Dominique Crenn

Guillermo del Toro

Shepard Fairey

Maxine Hong Kingston

Diane Ladd

Huey Lewis

Felicitas Méndez

Metallica

Joni Mitchell

Nancy Pelosi

Bonnie Raitt

Rob and Michele Reiner

Susie Tompkins Buell

Robin Williams