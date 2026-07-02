New California payroll data reveals city employee pay across Greater Sacramento region

California Controller Malia M. Cohen released on Thursday the state's annual payroll report that provides a comprehensive look at salary compensation data in the local government workforce.

As a whole, California cities and counties reported approximately 751,117 filled positions and nearly $94.4 billion in total government compensation in the calendar year 2025.

CBS News Sacramento provides a data breakdown of compensation numbers, average employee wages, and total employee wages within city governments across the Greater Sacramento region.

Stockton and Yuba City are not included in the report because they failed to submit the required information or provided incomplete data.

By major city - number of employees; average wages

Of the major cities of the Greater Sacramento region, Fairfield has the highest average wage at $115,615. Placerville has the lowest average wage at $42,034.

Citrus Heights: 258; $88,857

Davis: 868; $53,765

Elk Grove: 580; $102,983

Fairfield: 810; $115,615

Folsom: 946; $62,623

Grass Valley: 135; $97,883

Lodi: 741; $82,668

Manteca: 717; $88,013

Marysville: 112; $61,985

Modesto: 1,897; $83,823

Placerville: 199; $42,034

Rancho Cordova: 163; $87,799

Rocklin: 378; $86,514

Roseville: 2,240; $79,127

Sacramento: 5,827; $81,228

South Lake Tahoe: 355; $80,813

Tracy: 735; $95,671

Turlock: 744; $63,046

West Sacramento: 800; $77,064

Woodland: 602; $63,565

By county - number of employees; total wages

Sacramento County has the highest number of city employees at 8,410. It also has the highest total wage at $647,109,638, which nearly doubles the county that follows, Solano County, which has a total wage of $331,870,147.

El Dorado County: 554; $37,053,481

Nevada County: 456; $35,991,623

Placer County: 3,716; $248,624,281

Sacramento County: 8,410: $647,109,638

San Joaquin County: 2,693; $233,674,879

Solano County: 3,458; $331,870,147

Stanislaus County: 3,584; $258,595,573

Yolo County: 2,377; $151,772,499

Yuba County: 149; $9,032,439

By major city - number of employees; total wages

The city with the most government employees is Sacramento, and the city with the fewest government employees is Marysville. Sacramento City has 52 times more government employees than Marysville, which has 112 city employees. Sacramento City also has a total wage roughly 62 times higher than that of Marysville.

Citrus Heights: 258; $22,925,190

Davis: 868; $46,668,397

Elk Grove: 580; $59,729,956

Fairfield: 810; $93,647,984

Folsom: 946; $59,241,496

Grass Valley: 135; $13,214,145

Lodi: 741; $61,256,619

Manteca: 717; $63,105,503

Marysville: 112; $6,942,358

Modesto: 1,897; $159,012,856

Placerville: 199; $8,364,755

Rancho Cordova: 163; $14,311,274

Rocklin: 378; $32,702,429

Roseville: 2,240; $177,244,768

Sacramento: 5,827; $473,317,838

South Lake Tahoe: 355; $28,688,726

Tracy: 735; $70,317,982

Turlock: 755; $46,906,028

West Sacramento: 800; $61,651,322

Woodland: 602; $38,265,850

By major city - total wages for city managers

The average total wage for city managers in the cities listed below is $290,491.

Citrus Heights: $296,782

*Davis: $144,491; $78,260

Elk Grove: $366,887

Fairfield: $343,759

Folsom: $257,227

Grass Valley: $257,456

Lodi: $437,425

Manteca: $338,282; $18,000

Marysville: $224,497

Modesto: $371,171

*Placerville: $185,345; $178,499

Rancho Cordova: $331,871

Rocklin: $277,319

Roseville: $396,772

Sacramento: $363,620

South Lake Tahoe: $261,657

Tracy: $414,351

Turlock: $109,320

West Sacramento: $302,092

Woodland: $326,217

*These cities appointed a city manager during the 2025 calendar year.

K-12 education - number of employees; average wages

The average wage among employees at the school districts listed below is $48,410.

Sacramento City Unified School District: 7,689; $59,606

Twin Rivers Unified School District: 4,624; $55,035

Folsom-Cordova Unified School District: 4,181; $50,732

Manteca Unified School District: 4,314; $50,481

Yuba City Unified School District: 2,323; $48,797

Roseville City School District: 2,064; $50,964

Woodland Joint Unified School District: 2,266; $43,651

Stanislaus County Office of Education: 1,821; $48,267

Western Placer Unified School District: 1,458; $44,595

El Dorado Union High School District: 1,213; $47,132

Grass Valley Elementary School District: 482; $33,246

By major city - wages for city mayors

The average total wage for mayors in the cities listed below is $23,882.

Citrus Heights: $22,800

Davis: $17,172

Elk Grove: $31,800

Fairfield: $23,180

Folsom: $10,427

Grass Valley: $7,200

Lodi: $19,200

Manteca: $26,400

Marysville: $3,600

Modesto: $52,875

Placerville: $9,636

Rancho Cordova: $14,385

Rocklin: $8,220

Roseville: $7,800

Sacramento: $168,189

South Lake Tahoe: $13,784

Tracy: $24,304

Turlock: $6,000

West Sacramento: $31,068

Woodland: $3,000

By major city - average retirement and health contributions per employee

Employees in Folsom City have the highest average retirement and health contribution, at $30,845 annually. Employees in Marysville have the lowest average retirement and health contribution, at $13,733 annually.