California's golden mussel invasion sparks increased concerns from Stockton-area leaders

Invasive golden mussels continue to spread through California waterways, increasing concerns about damage to water infrastructure, threats to agriculture and rising costs for boaters and communities.

The issue was the focus of a public discussion Monday in Stockton, where Rep. Josh Harder and Assemblymember Rhodesia Ransom discussed efforts to contain the mussels and limit their spread.

Stockton was where golden mussels were first detected in California more than two years ago.

"It continues to be where we have the biggest problem with golden mussels across our state," Harder said.

Since their arrival, the mussels have spread to other waterways, attaching themselves to boats and potentially clogging pipes and other water infrastructure.

Ransom warned that the impacts could reach households and farms through higher costs and increased risks to water supplies.

"Our water payers are going to pay more. Our farmers are going to have to charge us more, and we are at more risk as a community until we deal with this issue," Ransom said.

The concerns extend to boaters on the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, where fisherman Jason Jones said he has seen more golden mussels over the past year. He said boat owners can face expensive cleaning costs if the mussels attach themselves to their vessels.

"Some people do leave their boat in there, and it does get on there, and so they do have to pay and have it taken out and cleaned professionally," Jones said.

Jones also questioned whether enough money is being directed toward protecting local waterways.

Mountain House Vice Mayor Ronna Green said she attended Monday's discussion because she believes more communities need to understand the threat.

"It is really a state of emergency, and I don't really feel like every city is aware of what's going on in our waterways, so that's what brought me out today," Green said.

Green said she wants to see more action to control the species.

"There's been a lot of research already, a lot of data already put out there. We just need to do the work," she said.

California has already enacted Ransom's Golden Mussel Response Act, while Harder's federal legislation has yet to become law.

Harder's bill would establish a rapid-response program, expand inspection stations and support research into ways to eradicate the mussels. The legislation received a congressional hearing last month but still needs approval before it can take effect.

Harder said the immediate focus should be on preventing further spread.

"We need to do a better job of that containment and that monitoring and surveillance first before we move into how we're actually going to get rid of them," he said.