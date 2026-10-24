Northern California families find ways to save on Halloween costs while keeping traditions alive

With Halloween just around the corner, families are looking for ways to keep the spooky season fun without letting the cost of pumpkins, costumes and decorations add up.

At Rickey Ranch Pumpkin Patch in Granite Bay, owner Aaron Rickey says some customers are being more selective about their purchases as they navigate the cost of seasonal traditions - despite the fact that consumer spending on Halloween is projected to reach a record $13.5 billion this year according to the National Retail Foundation.

"People are being a little tighter. This is more a luxury to get any pumpkins," Rickey said. "It's been a little bit less, but we've been hanging in there good."

For Halloween shoppers, saving money often means comparing prices and shopping at multiple retailers to find the best deals.

Antelope resident Chris Cummings says his family mixes and matches purchases to stay within budget.

"Get some of it there, some of it on Amazon. Split it up however you can," Cummings said.

According to the NRF, 26% of Halloween shoppers plan to look for coupons or sales, while 31% say they will compare prices if items cost more than expected. The organization estimates the average consumer expects to spend about $115 on Halloween this year.

For some families, keeping costs down means making practical choices, especially when buying pumpkins.

Sacramento resident Connie Rodgers says her family focuses on finding pumpkins that fit their needs rather than paying more for the biggest ones.

"We buy the pumpkins they want, not the biggest, because that's a waste," Rodgers said. "But it's fun to carve about this medium-size pumpkin."

Still, Rodgers says she wants to make sure her children can enjoy the holiday, even as she teaches them the importance of understanding the value of money.

"When it comes to the kids, I don't really care. We're going to, within reason, and make them understand the value of the dollar, but we want to give them something fun," she said.

Cummings agrees that Halloween is an opportunity for children to celebrate, even when families need to be mindful of spending.

"Keeping our eyes on the savings. If you can get a cheaper costume, you can. If you can't spend it, but it's a good little holiday for the kids to go out and celebrate," he said.

For families across the region, the goal is to keep Halloween traditions alive while making thoughtful choices about where their money goes.