California's emergency response preparations are underway as the state looks ahead to a potential El Niño weather pattern and the possibility of storms this winter.

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services operates around the clock, coordinating with local governments and state agencies to prepare for and respond to emergencies.

CBS News Sacramento toured the agency's recently remodeled State Operations Center, where officials say planning and coordination continue even when the center is not activated for an emergency.

"Ultimately, our responsibility is to bring the whole state family together and support the locals in response to emergencies that come. So with El Niño, we are standing up early so we can move fast," said Cal OES Director Caroline Thomas Jacobs.

The two-year renovation was designed in part to create more space for emergency response teams to coordinate, Jacobs said. The center includes dedicated areas for different operations, including law enforcement and fire response.

The upgraded facility also features new technology.

"We've updated the video board, and it allows us to have more dynamic use of the board and bring in more information," Jacobs said. "Weather technology continues to improve long- and near-range forecast coordination with local partners, to bring stakeholders together."

One major addition is a series of work areas known as pods, designed to put people from different agencies close together so they can communicate in real time.

"So the main point was to create pods so people sitting next to each other can talk in real time when every second matters," Jacobs said.

The main pod area can accommodate 64 people. Additional workspaces were added on the second floor to make room for the many agency representatives who may be needed during a major emergency.

When the State Operations Center is activated, representatives from multiple state agencies come together to share information and coordinate the state's response. The governor can also receive briefings there.

With potential winter storms on the horizon, Cal OES is reviewing response plans and identifying where resources may be needed.

"El Niño means there could be storms, but we ultimately react to storms coming," Jacobs said. "El Niño conditions give insight, so we are taking that time, making sure we are ready, looking at the threat, reviewing plans, and prepositioning our state assets."

Those resources can include fire engines, sandbags and swift-water rescue boats. Jacobs said advance teams help the state move equipment and personnel closer to areas expected to be affected.

"That's where the advance unit is really important, as we can more surgically move them into the region needed where a storm is going to hit," she said.

Jacobs said the work is a continuous effort.

"Everyone is here for the mission. They want to help people in their greatest time of need," she said.

Before becoming Cal OES director, Jacobs served as director of the Wildfire Safety Division at the California Public Utilities Commission and led the state's Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety.