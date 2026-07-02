Many California drivers to retake written DMV test after receiving letter that stated "irregularities"

Thousands of California licensed drivers who already passed their tests are receiving letters from the DMV stating their licenses are about to be cancelled.

The DMV confirms 11,000 drivers have received the letter, saying the written test results from these drivers showed "irregularities."

Recipients of the letter are warned that they must retake the written test within 30 days or they will lose their license.

Sacramento's David Specht received the DMV warning letter, stating his "written driver's license test results indicate non-compliance with the driver testing criteria required by state law."

"I know I didn't cheat," Specht said. "And I presume many of the other 11,000 residents of California who received the letter also didn't cheat."

The DMV confirmed 11,000 people who took written driver's license tests between July 2025 and April 2026 have been identified as needing to retake the tests within 30 days, or have their licenses canceled.

"Ensuring the integrity of our testing process is essential," the DMV said in a statement. "Knowledge tests play a critical role in confirming that drivers understand the rules of the road before they are licensed to drive in California."

Specht called the DMV to ask what the irregularities on his test were.

"And they said a lot of people received it, we don't really have an answer for you," Specht said. "They didn't accuse me of cheating directly."

"But you're inferring that they're saying you cheated?" CBS Sacramento reporter Steve Large asked.

"I would imagine so, I mean, my other thought is that something is wrong with their system on the back end. Maybe they botched some data and now they can't tell who passed, who failed," he said.

Now thousands are forced to retake their written tests or lose their license to drive.

The 11,000 licensed drivers will have to make an appointment to retake their written tests within 30 days. The paperwork also said no walk-ins, there must be an appointment and they must show up with the letter.